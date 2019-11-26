Trespass
• Jed Edward Herman, 44, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on the 700 block of Glasgow Avenue in Astoria for trespass in the first degree.
Aggravated harassment
• Miles Fogerty Green-Brown, 27, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for aggravated harassment, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and theft in the third degree.
DUII
• Joshua Ron Ford, 42, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on 15th Street and Irving Avenue in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Police say Ford crashed into a parked vehicle. His blood alcohol content was 0.21%.
Burglary
• James Daniel Dunlap, 41, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on 6th Street and Franklin Avenue in Astoria after a foot pursuit with police for burglary in the second degree, escape in the second degree, interfering with a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.