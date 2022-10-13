Assault
• Joshua Eugene Polkinghorn, 44, of Seaside, was indicted this week for fourth-degree assault, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of harassment. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in September.
• Emma L. Anderson, 24, of Warrenton, was arrested on Friday on S.E. Snowberry Lane in Warrenton for fourth-degree assault, menacing and harassment, all crimes constituting domestic violence.
Theft
• Blu Lucas Garrymore, 35, of Buxton, was indicted on Tuesday for first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in January.
• Kenneth Leroy Hammerberg, 38, of Florence, was indicted on Tuesday for first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in January.
• Pablo Bear Gonzalez, 28, was arrested on Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for second-degree theft.
• Cassidy Jean Kendrick, 20, of Seaside, was arrested on Saturday at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for second-degree theft.
DUII
• Ryan Elliot Bochart, 43, of Sutherlin, was indicted on Wednesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in April.
• Manuel Vasconselos Alejandro, 27, of Chinook, Washington, was indicted in September for DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County that month.
