Sexual abuse
• Daniel Eugene Byars, 32, was sentenced in September to more than six years in prison for sexual abuse in the first degree.
Attempted sodomy
• Jonathan David Wyatt, 37, of Warrenton, was sentenced in July to three years in prison for attempted sodomy in the first degree and attempted sexual abuse in the first degree.
Attempted assault
• Isaiah Scott O’Neill, 37, of Seaside, was sentenced in June to four years in prison for attempted assault in the second degree, strangulation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and tampering with a witness.
Hit-and-run
• Maria Pineda-Garcia, 36, of Astoria, was arrested Friday at the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa in Astoria for hit-and-run, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Unlawful vehicle use
• Kendall Archer, 35, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday on Saddle Mountain Road for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and theft in the first degree.
