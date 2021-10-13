Burglary

• Timothy Jerome Licari, 35, of Seaside, was indicted on Sept. 28 for burglary in the first degree, menacing and disorderly conduct in the second degree. The alleged crimes occurred in August.

DUII

• Christopher James Gipson, 62, of Astoria was arrested on Monday on S.E. Ensign Lane in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.

• Mason Leanne Watkins, 27, of Warrenton, was arrested on Saturday on S.E. Honeysuckle Loop in Warrenton for DUII and a hit-and-run involving property damage.

