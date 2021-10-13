On the Record: Oct. 14, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burglary• Timothy Jerome Licari, 35, of Seaside, was indicted on Sept. 28 for burglary in the first degree, menacing and disorderly conduct in the second degree. The alleged crimes occurred in August.DUII• Christopher James Gipson, 62, of Astoria was arrested on Monday on S.E. Ensign Lane in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.• Mason Leanne Watkins, 27, of Warrenton, was arrested on Saturday on S.E. Honeysuckle Loop in Warrenton for DUII and a hit-and-run involving property damage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrenton Burglary Leanne Watkins Crime Criminal Law Driving Under The Influence Disorderly Conduct Driving Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCouple who died after boat capsized identifiedFor the homeless, a lifeboat in downtown AstoriaNew hotel proposed on Astoria riverfrontHotelier prevails in permit dispute with the cityObituary: Mary Johanna OjaDeath: Oct. 9, 2021Death: Sept. 30, 2021Obituary: John Douglas WardWorkforce housing planned for Heritage SquarePandemic knocked some students off track Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports