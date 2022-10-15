• Daniel Neil Ashley Jr., 45, of Warrenton, was arrested on Oct. 8 for fourth-degree assault and harassment. The crime is alleged to have occurred on Sixth Street and Marine Drive in Astoria.
• John Wesley Trent, 48, of Warrenton, was arrested on Oct. 7 on Duane Street in Astoria for fourth-degree assault and menacing — both constituting domestic violence — as well as coercion and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Animal abuse
• Xavier Daniel Lumadue, 25, of Seaside, and Kristin Lynette Perona, 28, of Astoria, were arrested on Oct. 7 near the Franklin Avenue Bridge over 38th Street in Astoria for second-degree animal abuse and second-degree disorderly conduct. They were allegedly mistreating a kitten. Lumadue was also charged with harassment.
Theft
• Robert David Hyatt, 24, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested on Oct. 8 at Industry and Portway streets in Astoria for a first-degree theft and third-degree robbery that occurred at Home Depot in Warrenton, as well as for third-degree escape, initiating a false police report, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
DUII
• Jose Enrique Gutierrez Sanchez, 28, of Astoria, was arrested on Oct. 8 near the intersection of Orchard Lane and Lewis and Clark Road for driving under the influence of intoxicants.