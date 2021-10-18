On the Record: Oct. 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Criminal mischief• Brian Anthony Carlos, 46, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday in Astoria for criminal mischief in the first degree, a hit-and-run involving property damage and criminal trespass in the second degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hit-and-run Trespass Mischief Damage Property Brian Anthony Carlos Degree Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJohnson to run for governor as an independentObituary: Kreed Gene Tibbitts SecordDeath: Oct. 9, 2021Hotelier prevails in permit dispute with the cityCounty to offer monoclonal antibody treatment for virusCannon Beach prepares for food tax voteCounty clarifies state's disclosure of virus deathAstoria sees compliance on vaccine mandateWeber to run for state SenateObituary: Vaino Vanni Koskela Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports