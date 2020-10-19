Assault
• Lynsi Jewell, 35, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday on S.W. Harbor Place in Warrenton for assault in the fourth degree, menacing and strangulation.
Harassment
• Chase Daniel Rusinovich, 23, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on Bond Street in Astoria for harassment.
Attempting to elude
• Samuel Alvin Darling, 46, of Portland, was arrested Friday on U.S. Highway 30 for attempting to elude police officers and reckless driving.
• Robin Deen Richardson, 68, of Gearhart, was arraigned Friday for attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
Unlawful vehicle use
• Jeremy P. Barber, 43, of Gig Harbor, Washington, was arrested Saturday at the foot of 22nd Street in Astoria for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.