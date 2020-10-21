Strangulation
• Ethan Kenneth Adams, 32, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday in Astoria for strangulation and interfering with making a report.
Disorderly conduct
• Brett Bane Mellott, 32, was arrested Tuesday on W. Marine Drive and Bay Street in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Unlawful entry
• Samuel Alvin Darling, 46, of Portland, was arrested Monday on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Darling was arrested again later on Monday at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• Brad Lee White, 43, of Moses Lake, Washington, was arrested Sunday on S.E. Ensign Lane in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Thomas Henry Berry, 66, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 for DUII.
