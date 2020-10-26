Theft
• Kathryn M. Jensen, 38, of Eugene, was arrested Thursday at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
Menacing
• Jimmy Seo Peterson, 43, of Tonasket, Washington, was arrested Saturday behind Astoria Warehousing for menacing.
Criminal trespass
• Christopher Noelle Crone, 51, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on 16th Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree.
• Christine Delora Marcy, 52, was arrested Saturday at Astoria Mini Mart East for criminal trespass in the second degree. Marcy was arrested again at the location on Sunday for criminal trespass.
• Suzanne K. Snodgrass, 51, was arrested on Oct. 17 in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the first degree and theft in the third degree.
Unlawful entry
• Ashley Lukoszyk, 36, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 Business for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
DUII
• Brian William Scott, Jr., 29, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday on S.E. 19th Street and S.E. Ensign Lane in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
