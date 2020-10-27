Assault
• Nicole Danielle Bowers, 24, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on Harrison Avenue in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree
Unlawful weapon use
• Joseph Eugene Campos, 27, of Coos Bay, was arrested Tuesday for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, assault in the fourth degree and pointing a firearm at another.
Theft
• Ashly Alexandria Lukoszyk, 36, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on Loukas Lane for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief in the second degree, theft in the first degree and criminal trespass.
DUII
• Cecelia Stowell Cole, 44, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on state Highway 104 and Whisky Road in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
