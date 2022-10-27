• Russell Dean Brooks, 36, of Astoria, was indicted on Oct. 11 for identity theft, computer crime, fraudulent use of a credit card, unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to carry or present a license. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in June 2021.
Computer crime
• Angela Marie Cushman, 41, of Seaside, was indicted on Oct. 19 for two counts of computer crime, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, second-degree theft and identity theft.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Kieth Michael Tracy, of Warrenton, was arraigned on Monday for unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime is alleged to have occurred in May.
• Cody Joseph Ostermeier, 32, of Seaside, was indicted on Oct. 18 for two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and driving while suspended. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in October 2021.
DUII
• Sanyissa R. Secor, 27, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested on Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 near Old U.S. Highway 30 for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Nathan Edward Adamson, 39, of Seaside, was arrested on Oct. 20 on U.S. Highway 26 near the Jubilee Road intersection for DUII, reckless driving and failing to perform the duties of a driver in an accident involving property damage.
• William Frank Satterwhite, 39, of Astoria, was arrested on Oct. 19 on State Route 103 near the Cow Creek Road intersection for DUII.