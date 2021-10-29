On the Record: Oct. 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Criminal mischief• Brian Anthony Carlos, 46, of Astoria, was indicted on Thursday for criminal mischief in the first degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.Theft• Chelsie Marie Beeler, 36, of Nehalem, was arrested on Thursday at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the second degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Mischief Criminal Law Crime Fred Meyer Chelsie Marie Beeler Brian Anthony Carlos Count Weapon Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFilm crew shoots independent movie in Astoria featuring 'Star Wars' actressObituary: Lisa StevensonObituary: Tom StevensonAstoria day care to close prekindergarten classroomState regulators rushing to catch up on market squid fisheryDeaths: Oct. 21, 2021In Warrenton, a youth soccer league turns down the volumeDeaths: Oct. 26, 2021Pandemic weighs on school nursesObituary: Raymond Tillman Solberg Sr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports