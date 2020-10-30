On the Record: Oct. 30, 2020 Oct 30, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• David Taylor Johnnie, 31, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on Alameda Avenue in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Intoxicant David Taylor Johnnie Criminal Law Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan found dead behind Costco identifiedSeniors lose Medicare Advantage option in countyClatsop County removed from virus watch listGearhart golf course owner would pay to move elkDistrict attorney will not charge Warrenton man for violating county moratoriumCounty reports four new virus casesObituary: Virginia Sue 'Jeni' HendricksonCounty reports five new virus casesBreweries, Astoria partner on wastewater solutionsDeaths: Oct. 24, 2020 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOur View: Brownson, Hilton for Astoria City Council (6)Letter: What is going on? (4)Gearhart golf course owner would pay to move elk (3)Brownson, Holcom differ on Astoria's performance (3)Locals discuss their support for Biden, Trump (2)Guest Column: Protect our gun rights (2)County reports four new virus cases (1)Letter: Red flags (1)Mayors oppose Second Amendment sanctuary (1)Oregon Health Authority to host town hall on Pacific Seafood outbreak (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.