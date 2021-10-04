Assault

• Dylan William Carlstrom, 30, of Seaside, was arrested on Monday morning on S. Roosevelt Drive for assault in the fourth degree and harassment.

Theft

• Carrie Delight Dresser, 34, of Newberg, was arrested on Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.

• Charles Kenneth Potter, 56, of Longview, Washington, was arrested on Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.

DUII

• Joshua Michael Daugherty, 36, of Long Beach, Washington, was arrested on Saturday in the Lewis and Clark Road area for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.