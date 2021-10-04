On the Record: Oct. 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Assault• Dylan William Carlstrom, 30, of Seaside, was arrested on Monday morning on S. Roosevelt Drive for assault in the fourth degree and harassment.Theft• Carrie Delight Dresser, 34, of Newberg, was arrested on Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.• Charles Kenneth Potter, 56, of Longview, Washington, was arrested on Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.DUII• Joshua Michael Daugherty, 36, of Long Beach, Washington, was arrested on Saturday in the Lewis and Clark Road area for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDiggers could see an abundance of razor clamsState issues health advisory for Cannon BeachDeath: Sept. 30, 2021County reports 27th virus deathDeaths: Sept. 25, 2021Astoria dispatch temporarily moving to SeasideObituary: Harvey 'Wade' Halbrook Jr.Obituary: Donna Jean OsborneState discloses virus cases at care facilitiesObituary: Fred A. Harrison Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports