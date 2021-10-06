On the Record: Oct. 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sexual abuse• Matthew Michael Light, 51, of Nehalem, was indicted on Sept. 28 for sexual abuse in the second degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree. The alleged crimes occurred in July 2020. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sexual Abuse Crime Criminal Law Third Degree Matthew Michael Light Indict Count Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesEveryday People: On a scanner page, a close watch over crimeDeath: Sept. 30, 2021Obituary: Harvey 'Wade' Halbrook Jr.State discloses virus cases at care facilitiesDiggers could see an abundance of razor clamsObituary: Fred A. HarrisonLand trust transfers land to collegeSpruce Up Warrenton helps clean up nuisance propertiesObituary: Susan Colleen GoddardNew virus cases disclosed at local schools Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports