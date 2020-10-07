Theft
• Travis Richard Westerlund, 34, of Astoria, was indicted Tuesday for theft in the first degree, four counts of theft in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and six counts of violation of commercial fishing laws with culpable mental state.
Criminal trespass
• Joel Seda, 37, was arrested Monday on S.E. Second Street in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• Dayne Keith Herring, 53, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on W. Marine Drive and Portway Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.