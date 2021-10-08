On the Record: Oct. 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attempted assault• Johnny Valencia, 38, of Seaside, was arrested on Monday at Marlin Avenue Coin Laundry in Warrenton for attempted assault in the fourth degree, harassment, improper use of 911 and menacing.DUII• Preston Scott Luoto, 27, of Seaside, was arrested on Oct. 2 at Commercial and 14th streets in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.• Michael Franklin May, 59, of Coweta, Oklahoma, was arrested on Oct. 1 on Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Driving Criminal Law Linguistics Scott Luoto Michael Franklin Intoxicant Street Oklahoma Laundry Seaside Crime Avenue Assault Coin Harassment Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCouple who died after boat capsized identifiedEveryday People: On a scanner page, a close watch over crimeDeath: Sept. 30, 2021Workforce housing planned for Heritage SquareLand trust transfers land to collegeSpruce Up Warrenton helps clean up nuisance propertiesObituary: Marilyn Frances (Marsh) BarnardObituary: Mary Johanna OjaState discloses virus cases at care facilitiesObituary: Harvey 'Wade' Halbrook Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports