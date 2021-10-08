Attempted assault

• Johnny Valencia, 38, of Seaside, was arrested on Monday at Marlin Avenue Coin Laundry in Warrenton for attempted assault in the fourth degree, harassment, improper use of 911 and menacing.

DUII

• Preston Scott Luoto, 27, of Seaside, was arrested on Oct. 2 at Commercial and 14th streets in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

• Michael Franklin May, 59, of Coweta, Oklahoma, was arrested on Oct. 1 on Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII.

