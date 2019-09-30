DUII
• Douglas Alan Portin, 65, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 26 for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.09%
• Steavan Wade, 58, of Washington state, was arrested Saturday on the 500 block of Avenue A in Seaside for DUII.
• Thomas Shaffer, 39, of Cannon Beach, was arrested Saturday on S. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside for DUII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.