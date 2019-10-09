On the Record: Oct. 9, 2019 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save DUII• Taylor Ray Whitney, 43, was arrested Tuesday in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Taylor Ray Whitney Intoxicant Criminal Law Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Get breaking news! Download the App Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTiny home motel planned for WarrentonEthnic food hub planned for downtown AstoriaAstoria rejects Grocery Outlet designCannon Beach restricts vacation rentalsFort George Brewery to buy Astoria WarehousingObituary: Jasmine SimonsonObituary: Steven Jay CorderAstoria weighs Mill Pond pier saleTobacco flavor ban goes back before citiesCannon Beach makes it illegal to feed wild animals Images Videos CommentedObituary: Linus H. Seger (2)Obituary: Janice P. Tarr (2)Obituary: Jasmine Simonson (1)Shooting Stars working with the state to stay open (1)Obituary: Steven Jay Corder (1)Behind the News: 'I did my due diligence' (1)Friends remember former Astoria police chief (1)Letter: Unity (1)Obituary: Martha Jean (Smith) Quashnick (1)Obituary: Elnora 'Keni' Hertig (1)
