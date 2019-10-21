Assault
• Tyson David Burnard, 23, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on state Highway 202 for assault in the fourth degree.
Child neglect
• Donald Oscar Lansdown Jr., 42, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Columbia Drive in Seaside for two counts of child neglect in the second degree.
DUII
• Anthony Meinhardt, 31, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, was arrested Friday in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to drive within the lane and careless driving. His blood alcohol content was 0.13%.
Reckless driving
• Colin Ellery Krueger, 47, of Puyallup, Washington, was arrested Friday for reckless driving. Police said he was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 30 in Astoria when he lost control of his car and drove off the westbound shoulder down an embankment.
