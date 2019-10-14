DUII
• Victoria Frances Crist, 25, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 and Sunset Beach Lane for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Police said Crist crashed off the highway. Her blood alcohol content was 0.20%.
• Travis Randall Moore, 43, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday at Fort Stevens State Park near the Peter Iredale for DUII.
• Breda Joyce Davis Maloney, 25, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 26 for reckless driving and DUII. Her blood alcohol content was 0.16%.
• James Monje Lara, 29, of Troutdale, was arrested Friday for reckless driving and DUII. Police said he fell asleep while driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 26 when he crossed the lanes of the highway and drove into the grassy knoll of Sunset Rest Area.
Domestic menacing
• Kelsey Dawn Nguyen, 22, of Portland, was arrested Saturday at the Safeway parking lot for domestic menacing and domestic harassment. Police said she threw a glass jar at her boyfriend, lacerating him above an eye.
Weapon possession
• Robert Allen Brown, 39, of Astoria, was arrested Friday after a traffic stop on Koppisch Road and Heather Lane in Astoria for three counts of an ex-convict in possession of a weapon.
