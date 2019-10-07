DUII
• Nicholas Gardner, 41, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 26 for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood content was 0.17%.
Disorderly conduct
• Brian Quaschnick, 48, was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct on E. Harbor Drive near the Warrenton Mooring Basin. Police said he was disrupting the flow of traffic by throwing his bike into traffic and making threats to kill people.
