Assault
• Robert Francis Cole, 43, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday at his home for assault in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree. Police said Cole drove home following a fight at Capricorn Pub and Fine Foods in Astoria. The victim was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for significant injuries.
DUII
• Josh Mons Engelstad, 43, of Sherwood, was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failure to perform duties of a driver in an accident with property damage and driving while suspended and revoked. His blood alcohol content was 0.19%. Police said he was involved in a hit and run earlier on U.S. Highway 26. Engelstad’s car had extensive damage but he continued to drive away. The other vehicle sustained little to no damage.
