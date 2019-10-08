Assault
• Tito Christopher Williams, 40, was arrested Saturday at the Port of Astoria's Pier 2 for assault in the fourth degree. Police said Williams punched the victim in the face. The victim refused medical treatment and went back to work. After being released from jail on Saturday, police said Williams destroyed the victim's vehicle in the Columbia River Maritime Museum parking lot and made threats to the victim. Williams was arrested for criminal mischief in the first degree, menacing and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
