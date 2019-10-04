Robbery
• Everardo Machuca Cuevas, 57, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday at the Mini Mart West for robbery in the third degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Domestic violence
• A Seaside man was arraigned Thursday for domestic violence crimes he allegedly committed on Sept. 21.
Aaron Joseph French, 37, was charged with kidnapping in the first degree, attempt to commit murder, rape in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, coercion, unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation, menacing and interference with making a report.
