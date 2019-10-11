Burglary
• Steven Michael Wolf, 42, was arrested off Alternative U.S. Highway 101 on Thursday for violating a restraining order, interfering with a police officer, burglary in the second degree and escape in the third degree.
Strangulation
• Tyler James Richards, 21, of Warrenton, was arrested Thursday at Sunset Beach Lane in Warrenton for strangulation and harassment.
Criminal trespass
• Spencer Alan Williams, 29, of Fresno, California, was arrested Thursday for criminal trespass in the first degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree and resisting arrest. Police said he walking on Astoria Bridge and disrupting traffic.
