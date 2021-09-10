• Dillon R. Fitzpatrick, 29, of Hammond, was arrested Sunday on Russell Drive in Warrenton for assault in the fourth degree.
Burglary
• Steven Wolf, 44, of Warrenton, was arrested Wednesday on S. Main Avenue in Warrenton for burglary in the first degree and harassment.
Theft
• Timothy Joseph Butcher, 61, of Ventura, California, was indicted Aug. 26 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft in the first degree.
• Anita Kay Rogers, 57, of Seaside, was arrested on Sept. 3 for theft in the first degree at Walmart in Warrenton. Rogers was an employee at Walmart.
• Ronald Lee Nida, 61, of Rainier, was arrested Sept. 3 for theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree at Walmart. The person with him, Cynthia A., Wiseman, 53, of Astoria, was arrested for criminal trespass in the second degree.
Criminal mischief
• Timothy Edward Adams, 41, of Knappa, was arrested Sunday for criminal mischief in the third degree, possession of burglary tools and theft in the second degree at Walmart in Warrenton.
DUII
• Taylor Deshaun Florance, 26, of Seaside, was arrested Thursday morning at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites parking lot near Marine Drive and Columbia Avenue for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. He was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Jaden Michael Bradford, 23, of Boulder City, Nevada, was arrested Monday at U.S. Highway 101 and Cullaby Lake for DUII, driving uninsured and driving without an operator’s license.
• Jennifer Leann Lawler, 48, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday near the U.S Highway 101 and U.S. Route 26 junction for DUII.
• Curtis E. Newman, 45, of Bend, was arrested Sept. 3 on U.S. Highway 30 near milepost 26 for DUII. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license and driving uninsured.
Reckless driving
• Tiffanie Lisa Boldizsar, 53, of Redmond, Washington, was arrested Thursday on U.S. Route 26, near milepost 19, for reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangerment of a highway worker.