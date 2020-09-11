Strangulation
• Gregory Bert McKune, 61, was arraigned Thursday for strangulation, assault in the fourth degree and menacing.
Menacing
• John Randall Osborne, 46, of Ocean Park, Washington, was arrested Thursday at the Astoria Mini Mart East for menacing in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
Burglary
• Thomas Lee Freeman, 59, of Portland, was arrested Tuesday on 14th Street in Astoria for burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, resisting arrest and two counts of attempted assault on a public safety officer.
Attempted burglary
• Anatoliy M. Borovets, 25, was arraigned Thursday for attempted burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, attempted criminal trespass in the first degree, interfering with a firefighter or emergency medical technician and resisting arrest.
Theft
• Travis Richard Westerlund, 34, of Astoria, was arraigned Wednesday for theft in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, four counts of theft in the second degree and six counts of violation of commercial fishing laws with culpable mental state.
Criminal trespass
• Berenice Armenta, 39, was arrested Wednesday at the Astoria Library for criminal trespass in the second degree.
