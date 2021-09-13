On the Record: Sept. 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• Robert Linn Stampflee, 41, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday at the Sunset Beach access in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.• Lonny Gene Radford, 35, of Hammond, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 20 for DUII and reckless driving.• Mark Alan Vasquez, 30, of Gearhart, was arrested Friday in the Warrenton area of U.S. Highway 101 for eluding a police officer, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Duii Warrenton Area Linguistics Criminal Law Driving Under The Influence Driving Robert Linn Stampflee Mark Alan Vasquez Milepost Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVirus deaths tied to care homesCounty reports three new virus deathsBuoy Beer closing kitchen indefinitelyDeaths: Sept. 9, 2021Death: Sept. 4, 2021Astoria woman dies after crash on Highway 30Knappa preschool temporarily shuts down over virus caseCurtailing school activities could speed drop in virus cases, Brown saysObituary: Jim Van ArsdallAstoria Aquatic Center temporarily closes after virus case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports