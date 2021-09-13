DUII

• Robert Linn Stampflee, 41, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday at the Sunset Beach access in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

• Lonny Gene Radford, 35, of Hammond, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 20 for DUII and reckless driving.

• Mark Alan Vasquez, 30, of Gearhart, was arrested Friday in the Warrenton area of U.S. Highway 101 for eluding a police officer, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

