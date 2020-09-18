Assault
• Joshua David Cook, 32, of Cannon Beach, was arraigned Wednesday for assault in the third degree and criminal mistreatment in the first degree.
Forgery
• Mark Edward Warren, 35, was arraigned Wednesday for forgery in the first degree.
Disorderly conduct
• Kenneth Waite, 61, of Falcon Cove, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct.
• James Christopher Perata, 51, of Seaside, was arrested Monday on S.E. Anchor Avenue in Warrenton for disorderly conduct in the second degree and resisting arrest.
Trespass
• Cristine Marcy, 51, was arrested Thursday on Marine Drive in Astoria for trespass.
DUII
• Taylorrae Bunch, 29, of Nevada City, California, was arrested Wednesday on the Astoria Riverwalk and 17th Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
