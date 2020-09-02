Criminal trespass
• Bradley Joel Crupper, 58, was arrested Tuesday in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the first degree and resisting arrest. Crupper was arrested again on Tuesday at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree, resisting arrest and aggravated harassment.
Disorderly conduct
• John Milton Ewen, 64, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on Lewis and Clark Road in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree. Ewen was arrested again later on Monday on 12th and Commercial streets in Astoria for criminal mischief in the second degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree and harassment.
• Ryan Thornton Olsen, 27, of Leesburg, Virginia, was arrested Monday in Warrenton for disorderly conduct.
DUII
• Dale Ronald Larson, 33, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on Fort Clatsop Road in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
