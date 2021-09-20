Assault

• Johnnie Rae Cotton, 45, of Warrenton, was arrested Friday on N.W. Warrenton Drive for assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic abuse.

Theft

• Phillip Arthur Schulte, 45, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday at Walmart for theft in the second degree, giving false information to a police officer and criminal mischief in the third degree.

DUII

• Vincent Ole Rulien, Jr., 59, of Redmond, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 26 near milepost 21 for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and driving without a valid license.

