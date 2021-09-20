On the Record: Sept. 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Assault• Johnnie Rae Cotton, 45, of Warrenton, was arrested Friday on N.W. Warrenton Drive for assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic abuse.Theft• Phillip Arthur Schulte, 45, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday at Walmart for theft in the second degree, giving false information to a police officer and criminal mischief in the third degree.DUII• Vincent Ole Rulien, Jr., 59, of Redmond, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 26 near milepost 21 for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and driving without a valid license. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Assault Driving Under The Influence Police Officer Crime Criminal Law Police N.w. Warrenton Drive Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCounty reports 25th virus deathDeath: Sept. 14, 2021Obituary: Edward James OlsonLocal hospitals see decline in virus patientsObituary: Jeffrey S. NelsonObituary: Cynthia Louise (Johnson) WilliamsonObituary: Paul Denning Stull Jr.Obituary: Harold 'Hal' HusbyWarrenton man arrested on several charges after break-inObituary: Debra Livingston Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports