Animal abuse
• Robert Joseph Clack, 32, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on Exchange Street in Astoria for animal abuse in the second degree.
Theft
• Domenika Marie Galpren, 33, was arrested Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and giving a false name to a police officer.
• Samuel Joe Johnson Jr., 30, was arrested Saturday near Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.
