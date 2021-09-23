• Eduardo Montero Luna, 61, of Astoria, was arrested on Monday on U.S. Highway 101 Business in Astoria for assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, strangulation and interfering with making a police report. When he arrived at the Clatsop County Jail, Luna was additionally charged with supplying contraband.
• David Benjamin Vickery, 36, of Warrenton, was arrested Monday on S. Main Avenue in Warrenton for assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic abuse and kidnapping in the second degree.
Criminal mischief
• Miles Joseph Hunsinger, 56, of Astoria, was indicted on Tuesday for criminal mischief in the first degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in late August.
DUII
• Mikayla Anne Greely, 28, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on Commercial Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Hector Fletes, 33 of Astoria, was arrested Saturday at 11th and Exchange streets in Astoria for DUII and reckless driving. He was also cited for failing to install an ignition interlock device, refusing a breath test and driving uninsured.
• Norbel Lopez Sereno, 36, of Astoria, was arrested on Saturday at Marine Drive and 30th Street for DUII. He was also cited for driving without driving privileges.