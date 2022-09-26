• Amanda Elizabeth Bell, 38, of Tacoma, Washington, was indicted earlier this month for assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in August.
Forgery
• Samantha Ann Manz, 30, of Seaside, was indicted on Sept. 15 for first-degree forgery, identity theft, first-degree theft and criminal conspiracy. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between April and May.
Theft
• Wanda Sue Harris, 52, of Clatskanie, was indicted on Thursday for seven counts of first-degree theft, four counts of first-degree forgery, three counts of second-degree forgery, three counts of computer crime and identity theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between September 2019 and June 2020.
• Jason Ryon Fries, 51, of Warrenton, was arrested on Saturday on S.E. Dolphin Avenue in Warrenton for attempted first-degree theft, third-degree escape, resisting arrest and giving false information to a police officer.
DUII
• Dionides Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 22, of Warrenton, was arrested on Sunday near the intersection of N.W. Warrenton Drive and N.W. 13th Street in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and driving without privileges. He was allegedly involved in a single-vehicle crash.