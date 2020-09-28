Theft
• David Dewayne Perez, 27, of East Palo Alto, California, was arraigned Thursday for theft in the first degree and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Hit-and-run
• Grace K. Ogren, 25, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday at Walmart in Warrenton for hit-and-run.
DUII
• Kevin Patrick Redinger, 47, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday on Sunset Beach Lane for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
