Disorderly conduct
• Kendall Oscar Archer, 35, of Seaside, was arrested Tuesday on 15th Street and Commercial Street in Astoria for disorderly conduct.
• Riggs Taut Orak, 26, was arrested Monday on Sixth Street in Astoria for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in the third degree.
• James Robert Kieweg, 29, was arrested Saturday on Ninth Street and the Astoria Riverwalk in Astoria for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
DUII
• Joe Bob Carter, 56, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday on E. Harbor Drive and S.E. King Avenue in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Michael Brumbaugh, 61, of Olympia, Washington, was arrested Friday on Fourth Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII.
