Assault
• Willie Ray Maxey, 38, of Seaside, was arrested Thursday on Salminen Road in Gearhart for assault in the fourth degree and menacing.
Attempted arson
• Levi Trent Smith, 33, was arrested Thursday on Hume Avenue and W. Bond Street in Astoria for attempted arson in the first degree.
