Assault
• Christopher Victor Shain, 30, of Warrenton, was arrested on Sunday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 Business and Willow Road in the Jeffers Garden area for fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.
• Alisa Christine Zorich, 45, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday on Glasgow Avenue in Astoria for fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Theft
• Samantha Lynn Meyer, 21, of Ocean Park, Washington, was arrested on Tuesday at Walmart in Warrenton for first-degree theft.
DUII
• Robert Eldon Myers, 34, of North Bend, was arrested on Tuesday in the area of S.W. Cedar Avenue in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. He was allegedly involved in a two-vehicle crash.
• Amber E. Zerangue, 42, of Astoria, was arrested on Monday at the intersection at Fifth Street and Nehalem Avenue in Astoria for DUII.
• Brent Hillman, 52, of Gearhart, was arrested on Monday on U.S. Highway 101 near the Sunset Beach Road intersection for DUII and reckless driving. Hillman was allegedly involved in a car crash.
• Elizabeth Scout Olmstead, 20, of Woodland, Washington, was arrested on Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 near the Beerman Creek Lane intersection for DUII and reckless driving.
• Danny Rodriguez, 20, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested on Friday on U.S. Highway 26 near the Necanicum Highway intersection for DUII and reckless driving.
• Devon James Nikkila Keiner, 24, of Astoria, was arrested on Aug. 27 on Old U.S. Highway 30 near The Logger Restaurant in Knappa for DUII.
• Sarah Nicole Shew, 39, of Warrenton, was arrested on Aug. 26 at the roundabout in Astoria for DUII, driving without insurance, driving with suspended or revoked privileges and failing to signal. Shaw also had a warrant out of Columbia County.
