On the Record: Sept. 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Assault• Patrick R. McInerney, 46, of Post Falls, Idaho, was arrested Saturday evening on 39th Street in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence.DUII• April A. Breslaw, 60, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday evening at Grand Avenue and Eighth Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.• Dillan C. Billingsley, 33, of Benton, Arkansas, was arrested Friday evening at Marine Drive and 12th Street in Astoria for DUII. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assault Linguistics Crime Criminal Law Driving Under The Influence Domestic Violence Idaho Benton Post Falls Arkansas Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCounty records several new virus deathsBuoy Beer closing kitchen indefinitelyAfter a virus death, a disappointmentDeath: Sept. 2, 2021Death: Sept. 4, 2021County plans booster shot rollout against virusGuest Column: A starvation planDeaths: Aug. 31, 2021Obituary: Daniel Brian HarrimanOn the North Coast, a collaborative approach to elk Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports