Assault

• Patrick R. McInerney, 46, of Post Falls, Idaho, was arrested Saturday evening on 39th Street in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence.

DUII

• April A. Breslaw, 60, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday evening at Grand Avenue and Eighth Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

• Dillan C. Billingsley, 33, of Benton, Arkansas, was arrested Friday evening at Marine Drive and 12th Street in Astoria for DUII.

