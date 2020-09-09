Assault
• Christopher Borgan Steiner, 51, of Auburn, Washington, was arrested Saturday on Marine Drive in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree and menacing.
Harassment
• Keith Anthony Turner, 18, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Halsey Road in Astoria for harassment and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Disorderly conduct
Christa Rose Schultz, 22, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday near Svensen Market Road for disorderly conduct in the second degree. Schultz was arrested again Tuesday on Svensen Market Road for criminal trespass in the second degree.
• Nickolus Jerrome Althauser, 39, of Kelso, Washington, was arrested Friday in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
DUII
• Luke Remington Arterbury, 26, of Stevenson, Washington, was arrested Friday on 12th Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
