Assault
• Nina Cervantes, 23, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday in Hammond for assault in the fourth degree.
Sex abuse
• Jesse James Prout, 23, was arrested at Tongue Point Job Corps Center for sex abuse in the third degree and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.
DUII
• Heather Diane Ziel, 26, of Magalia, California, was arrested Sunday on the Astoria Bridge for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. She allegedly rear-ended a vehicle, causing a traffic delay on the bridge. No injuries were reported. Her blood alcohol content was 0.21%.
• Madison Alyssa Ann Brookens, 21, of Washington state, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 and Toyas Lane for DUII and reckless driving.
• James Scott Stephens, 42, of Everett, Washington, was arrested Saturday on W. Marine Drive and Bay Street for DUII, tampering with physical evidence, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
