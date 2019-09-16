On the Record: Sept. 16, 2019 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save DUII• Timothy McCurry, 49, of Portland, was arrested Friday in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Seaside Portland Driving Under The Influence Intoxicant Criminal Law Timothy Mccurry Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Get breaking news! Download the App Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMitchell calls foul on recall effort against herVerizon seeks more bandwidth in AstoriaHousing proposals irk Warrenton plannersDeveloper, neighbors differ on vision for Mill Pond lotsObituary: Laura SnyderPolice investigate death at Sunset BeachDeaths: Sept. 10, 2019Lung doctors explain how Oregon vaping victim diedWarrenton pares downtown beautification projectEveryday People: County welcomes new juvenile director Images Videos CommentedObituary: Gerald 'Peanut' Coulombe (3)Obituary: Mary Lathrop Peterson (3)Guest Column: Grocery Outlet would bring jobs (1)Student project adds solar power to Warrenton High School (1)Editorial Cartoon: Bernie Panders (1)Astoria searches for balance on hotels (1)Essay contest deadline is Oct. 7 (1)Astoria police focus on traffic safety Tuesday (1)Letter: Hatred the new norm? (1)Our View: An embarrassment and a liability (1)
