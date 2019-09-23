Attempted robbery
• Trace Lee Morris, 47, was arrested Friday on Eight and Astor streets for disorderly conduct in the second degree and attempted robbery in the third degree after attempting to steal a six-pack of beer from Buoy Beer. Police said when confronted by staff he attempted to push past them using force. He was confrontational and threatening to officers when they arrived and allegedly told officers he would fight them if they attempted to arrest him.
DUII
• Elliott Mitchell Jarrell, 59, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday on Highland Lane and U.S. Highway 101 in Gearhart for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Anthony Stoinich, 59, of Astoria, was arrested Friday for DUII, driving with an invalid license and failure to carry and present a valid license after allegedly rear-ending a vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 near Marlin Avenue in Warrenton. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
Harassment
• Joshua James Thomas, 34, of Arch Cape, was arrested Saturday on Carnahan Road in Arch Cape for harassment and menacing.
Strangulation
• Timothy Owen Viles, 32, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday off U.S. Highway 26 in Seaside for strangulation, criminal mischief in the third degree, interfering with making a police report and assault in the fourth degree.
Reckless driving
• Benjamin J. Hardie, 35, of Astoria, was arrested early Sunday morning for reckless driving, hit and run and criminal mischief. Police said he crashed into two parked vehicles on the 1500 block of Exchange Street and left the scene.
• Toni Lynn Couch, 57, of Seaside, and John Adams Knapp, 22, were cited and released Friday for reckless driving following a road rage incident that ended in a crash on U.S. Highway 101 and Sunset Beach Lane. The two drivers allegedly began chasing, passing and bumping each other's cars on the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near Ensign Lane. One vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole near Sunset Beach Lane, while the other driver left the scene and continued south. Seaside police officers stopped the fleeing driver. The highway was shut down for an extended time while a Pacific Power crew responded to clear the downed power lines.
Disorderly conduct
• Lindsey Miller, 27, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on the 3500 block of Franklin Avenue for disorderly conduct in the second degree and resisting arrest.
