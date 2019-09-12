DUII
• Jordan Moore, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants on N. Main Avenue and N.W. First Street in Warrenton. His blood alcohol content was 0.16%.
Eluding police
• Kristina Ann Wilson, 33, of Longview, Washington, was arrested Wednesday off of U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton for two charges of attempting to elude a police officer.
