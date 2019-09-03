DUII
• Robin Lawton, 56, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 near 17th Avenue in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Disorderly conduct
• Christine Sage, 55, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday in Warrenton for disorderly conduct.
Eluding police
• Nicholas Tyson Lemmon, 29, of Warrenton, was cited Monday on S. Main Avenue and S.W. First Street for driving with a suspended license and arrested for attempting to elude a police officer.
Reckless driving
• Patricia Tewalt, 45, of Seaside, was arrested Monday for hit and run, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and driving while uninsured. Police said she struck a pedestrian on First Avenue and Edgewood Street. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries.
• Steven Gonzales, 22, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested Friday for reckless driving. Police said an officer was on the Astoria Bridge patrolling when Gonzales was seen speeding and doing a wheelie on his motorcycle. Police eventually stopped him on the New Youngs Bay Bridge.
