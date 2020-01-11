A 7-year-old girl died and a 4-year-old boy is missing after being swept into the ocean Saturday afternoon off Falcon Cove.
The Oregon State Police said a man was holding the two children on the shore about 12:30 p.m. when they were caught by a wave.
The man struggled back to shore, the state police said, and the girl was helped from the water by a police officer.
The man and the girl were taken by ambulance to Providence Seaside Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.
The U.S. Coast Guard searched for the boy by helicopter, but were unable to find him. The search was suspended at sunset.
The state police said the name of the man will be released publicly on Sunday.
The Coast Guard urged the public on Saturday to stay away from jetties and rocks along the shore because of the dangerous surf.
A high surf warning and a coastal hazard message were issued for the North Coast through Saturday afternoon.
Officials said to expect large waves and strong surf. Seas were expected to build up to 26 feet, with breakers from 35 to 40 feet.
There was an increased possibility for sneaker waves and rip currents, so people were advised to stay away from the water's edge. People were also advised to stay away from large logs on the beach as the water can easily lift or roll logs.
Flooding, up to one foot above ground level, may occur during high tides. Officials also warned that structures near the surf zone could be inundated by waves.
The waves may cause beach erosion.
The Columbia River Bar status is red, meaning no — or very limited — inbound or outbound vessel traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.