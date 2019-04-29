One person was killed after driving into a power pole near milepost 7 on U.S. Highway 26 early this morning.
The car crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. The crash and fallen power lines closed the highway for about four hours.
Oregon State Police have not released the name of the driver.
