A fire destroyed an RV in Seaside on Saturday night, leaving one person displaced.
Seaside Fire and Rescue was called just before 9 p.m. after nearby residents noticed flames and smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle on S. Roosevelt Drive near Trucke's 1 Stop Gas Station.
Both lanes of U.S. Highway 101 closed briefly while firefighters extinguished the fire.
The RV was unoccupied at the time.
Officials say the blaze was accidental and started as a result of water leak repairs the owner did earlier in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.