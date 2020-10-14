City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West’s decision not to run in Ward 4 left a ripe opportunity to represent the east side of Astoria without facing an incumbent.
Three political newcomers — Joshua Conklin, Tom Hilton and Lisa Morley — each have distinct pitches as to why they would be effective on the City Council.
Hilton
Hilton, who traces his family roots in Astoria to the 1880s, has cast himself as the native Astorian in the race. He attended Clatsop Community College and later Portland State University. A commercial fisherman and casual longshoreman, he runs Hanthorn Crab Co., a wholesale seafood buyer, and Pier 39 Seafoods, a delicatessen. He has also contributed to the FisherPoets Gathering.
Hilton said that after moving back to the area several years ago from Portland, he was asked to run by neighbors concerned about the direction of Astoria, including Robert “Jake” Jacob, the late developer behind the Cannery Pier Hotel and numerous community efforts.
“He felt that we didn’t have any Astorians” on the City Council, Hilton said. “And it’s important to have people who have a long-term perspective about the community, how it was, the history of the commercial fishing industry, but also have a vision for the future.”
Hilton said he wants to listen to constituents, be a fair voice and promote more community involvement in things like neighborhood watch programs. At a recent election forum, he called the Columbia River waterfront Astoria’s future and said people ought to be able to develop the shoreline within the city’s rules.
He worries about traffic on U.S. Highway 30 and a criminal element he said is coming from outside to the streets of Astoria.
Hilton’s argument and reason for running are similar to his friend and landlord Floyd Holcom, who is running against City Councilor Tom Brownson for Ward 2.
Morley
Morley, while the newest Astorian in the race after relocating from Portland to Alderbrook about five years ago, might be the most accomplished when it comes to civic engagement.
Originally from Missouri, Morley moved to Oregon in 1996 and worked for Intel. She is now a behavior-based workplace safety consultant for DEKRA Insight, splitting her time working from home and traveling the U.S.
Morley got involved when the city contemplated selling off underutilized parks, such as Birch Field in Alderbrook, to save money. She helped with a petition to save the park and co-founded Friends of Birch Field and Park, a group taking on maintenance of the property for the city.
Like Hilton, Morley said neighbors asked her to run. She thought her scientific background, ability to problem-solve and work collaboratively would translate well from her professional to civic life, as evidenced by Birch Field.
“When you get a problem, the first thing you’ve got to do is dissect it and find out why people think it’s a problem,” she said. “And then you’ve got to find out ways that people in your organization — or in this case your town — think is the best way to solve that problem.”
Morley described herself as open to beta-testing innovative ideas and listening to anyone in her ward. She worries about safety and traffic on Highway 30 above Alderbrook, but said there is a lot of potential for new housing around Tongue Point on the east end of town. No place should be off limits for development, she said, provided it doesn’t impinge on views of the Columbia River.
“I’m a pretty staunch supporter of not taking away any additional river view, because it should be open to everybody,” she said. “I don’t believe the highest bidder should get the best view.”
Conklin
At 31 years old, Conklin is more than two decades younger than Morley and Hilton, who are both in their 50s. He became interested in running after learning that his friend West, who was appointed in 2019, was stepping down.
Conklin grew up outside of Astoria as the son of a pastor at Lewis and Clark Bible Church, being home-schooled until attending Astoria High School and the community college, where he first became involved in student government. He attended Portland State University before moving back. He has managed the Commodore and Norblad hotels and is currently at Costco.
A volunteer with the Lower Columbia Q Center and Astoria Pride, and a local celebrity through his drag persona “Gingervitus,” Conklin has cast himself as best-suited to reach the working class and diverse, marginalized populations. He threw cold water on the notion of needing more native Astorians, touting the accomplishments of more recent arrivals.
“A lot of the business owners keeping this town going are not — according to certain people’s standards — they’re not native Astorians,” he said. “And from my experience, they’ve made Astoria a safer space. They have been a lot more accepting to everyone.”
Conklin cast doubt on commercial fishing continuing to be an economic base of the local economy and said there isn’t much that can be done at the city level to affect logging. He called tourism Astoria’s future, arguing for a balance of economic development and livability for the working class. He supports loosening restrictions on living spaces attached to homes and making it easier to develop multifamily housing.
“I think the working class here are getting priced out,” he said. “ ...They’re getting priced outside of the city limits of Astoria, so we need to figure out innovative ways to allow the workforce to still live within city limits.”
